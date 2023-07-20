RALEIGH, N.C. — William Johnson of Fayetteville took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Johnson bought his lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from Ya Ya Food Mart on Graham Road in Fayetteville.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $23 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cumberland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.