RALEIGH, N.C. — John Burg of Lantana, Fla. took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Burg bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on University Parkway in Winston-Salem. He claimed his prize on Oct. 24 at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all 100 North Carolina counties, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.