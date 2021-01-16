From shelter pup to the First Dog, don’t miss Major Biden’s Indoguration Party

Offbeat and Unique

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A “Major” event precedes this year’s Presidential Inauguration.

A first-ever “Indoguration” is on track to happen, honoring Joe Biden’s rescue pup, Major.

The President-elect adopted Major, a German Shepherd, from the Delaware Humane Association.

The organization is marking his move from shelter shepherd to the First Dog at the White House with a Zoom party, dubbed the Indoguration.

The January 17 party, hosted by Today Show’s Jill Martin, is a fundraiser to help shelter animals find their furever homes.

The show starts at 3 p.m. with a minimum $10 donation to attend. The DHA says 100% of donations go to relief efforts during this difficult time.

You can log on to delawarehumane.org and look under “upcoming events” on the lower right for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV