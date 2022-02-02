Fun Facts you maybe didn’t know about Groundhog Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s official, Punxsutawney Phil has made his 2022 predictions. Phil saw his shadow Wednesday morning, meaning winter is here to stay for 6 more weeks!

This marks the 107th time the ‘seer of seers’ has seen his shadow since the tradition began in 1887.

Here are some fun facts you might not know about Groundhog Day:

The tradition originated with German settlers, who came to Pennsylvania in the 1700s, bringing their superstitions with them. The Pennsylvania Dutch, or German-speaking immigrants, adopted their own take on the legend of Candlemas, a tradition of clergy blessings and distributing candles needed for winter, by selecting an animal to predict their needs for the winter, bringing us what we now know as Groundhog Day.

The first Groundhog Day was created on February 2nd, 1886 by newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who convinced groundhog hunters, local businessmen and members of his Punxsutawney Groundhog club to join his idea. Today, a group called the ‘inner circle’, wear top hats and conduct the official proceedings on February 2nd each year in a Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.

According to Punxsutawney Phil’s official website, the official groundhog of America’s largest Groundhog Day celebration has been alive since 1887. That would make him 135 years old. To what does Phil owe his impossibly impressive 134 years? A magical elixir called, “groundhog punch.” According to the lore-keepers of the modern Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Phil is fed a single sip of groundhog punch every summer, instantly granting him another seven years of life. A typical groundhog will live six to eight years in the wild.

From 1886 to 2021, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 105 times and hasn’t seen his shadow 20 times. Another 10 years don’t have any weather predictions recorded, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club data.

While Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers maintain 100% accuracy in his seasonal predictions, the numbers tell a different story. Stormfax calculated that Phil has seen a 39% forecasting success rate since 1887. According to a Canadian groundhog study, this is just two percent higher than the average groundhog success rate of 37% (the most accurate hog-nosticators in the study resided in Yellowknife, Canada, and had a 50 percent accuracy rate). In other words, a gambling man would be better off flipping a coin.

Punxsutawney Phil was anti-prohibition. During Prohibition, the groundhog memorably announced that, if he were kept from drinking the hard stuff, there would be 60 weeks of winter.

When Phil is not busy predicting the weather at Gobbler’s Knob, he lives in the town library with his groundhog wife, Phyllis.

