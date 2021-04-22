Girl, 9, saves family from early morning house fire in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 9-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after saving her family from an early morning house fire in Summerville.

Summerville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the Barnoy Ridge neighborhood off Bacons Bridge Road on Wednesday just after 4:00 a.m.

Crews say they arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

But it was the quick thinking of a 9-year-old girl that stopped this bad situation from becoming worse.

Aussie Talbot said she woke up to re-adjust her blanket and noticed a smoke smell beginning to fill the house.

“I woke up to fix them, then I saw smoke coming in my room and I was like, okay, maybe this is a fire,” she said – then jumping into action with one goal: “to wake my parents and get out of the house.”

Summerville fire crews say the house was covered in flames when they arrived.

The family – two adults and two children including Aussie – made it out safely with no injuries. Two pets survived the fire but a third died.

“If you did not know what to do then you most likely will get hurt, and you don’t wanna get hurt,” said Aussie.

Aussie said she learned what to do from fire training at Flowertown Elementary School.

She described Wednesday morning as a lesson to children who don’t take fire training classes seriously: “Messing around, not paying attention, not listening to what they say to do and one day you end up in a case like this, you’re not gonna know what to do and you could get badly injured or maybe even die.”

The fire remains under investigation.

As for Aussie, she says it’s pretty cool to have the word ‘hero’ in front of her name.