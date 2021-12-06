Give Summer a home in time for winter!

(WGHP) — Summer has been at the shelter for 146 days and is looking for a home for the holidays!

Summer is a 1-year-old, domestic short hair. Summer is the first cat to greet you at the door in the adoption center. She also enjoys the company of other cats and loves to play. She loves her cat naps.

She is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccines, she is FIV, FeLV, and heartworm negative. She is spayed, and her adoption fee has been sponsored in full by a gracious donation.

Due to COVID-19, the Randolph County Animal Shelter is available by appointment only. Call (336) 683-8240 for more information.