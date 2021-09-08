Grab your favorite book for International Literacy Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –Grab your favorite books and enjoy because Wednesday is International Literacy Day.

Celebrated on September 8 every year, it’s celebrated to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that still exist within our own local communities as well as globally.

International Literacy Day was founded by a proclamation of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, in 1966 to “remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.”

Much progress has been made in improving literacy rates in the more than 50 years since the first International Literacy Day, but it still remains a global problem. It is thought that more than 750 million adults around the world who cannot read. In the United States, an estimated 32 million American adults are illiterate.

Want to celebrate? Donate books to a local classroom or book store. Gift a book to a child you know. Start a community library where everyone can participate for free. Grab a cozy blanket and your favorite book and get to reading!

According to National Today, there are five reasons literacy is important to everyone: