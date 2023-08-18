RALEIGH, N.C. — New North Carolina residents Ngoc Truong of Creedmoor and her husband can already pay off a home they just bought after winning $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

“We just moved here two months ago,” Truong’s husband, Nhat Ho, said. “And now we can pay off our mortgage.”

They bought the $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

“We didn’t believe it,” Ho said. “We didn’t think we actually won at first.”

Ho said he saw that a winning $2 million ticket came from Wake Forest and that’s when he checked their numbers and saw they had the winning ticket.

“I told my wife’s parents we won and they were like, ‘Are you sure?’” Ho laughed.

They arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim their prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,425,001.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $236 million jackpot, or $116 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play using the lottery’s website or NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

