Greensboro detective inspires others with national anthem performances

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — J.S. Cline’s journey into law enforcement started after she asked herself a critical question.

“I was starting to wonder about what legacy I was leaving behind me and felt like there was more I could do,” she said.

She says it was always in the back of her mind as a possibility.

It wasn’t until a former police officer suggested that she do a ride-along that she moved forward with her career interest.

Cline was sworn in as a Greensboro police officer in July of 2016.

Now as a detective, Cline continues to help people get through some of the most challenging times of their lives.

“Nobody’s gonna remember my name, but there may be people who remember that I helped them in a moment when they needed it the most,” she said.

She has a gift for working with victims and inspiring people with her musical talent.

Singing is something she surprised people with at her academy’s graduation.

“I kept it a secret from my parents. They didn’t know until they got to graduation that day and I sang the anthem, so that was how it started,” Cline said.

She continues to sing at academy graduations and police memorials.

Most recently she sang The Star-Spangled Banner at a Greensboro Grasshoppers game.

“It’s a special honor to sing our national anthem. I take it very seriously, and it’s always an honor to be able to do that,” she said.

Apart from the singing, Cline says she looks forward to the connection it allows her to make with people.

Cline was a music major in college.

She was a foster care social worker in Stokes County before she became a police officer.