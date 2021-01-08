Greensboro woman making face masks for students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bobbie Zarate is hoping to protect as many children as possible in Guilford County schools.

“I miss my students tremendously,” Zarate said.

Zarate was a substitute in many classrooms across the county. The work slowed down when the pandemic hit so she spent her time making masks.

“I was on a roll and I was having so much fun and the fabric was just adorable,” Zarate said.

She quickly saw the need in her community. She recently asked for help from people who sew or would be willing to donate material.

“Someone from a High Point school posted they needed help they wanted cute masks as a backup or a spare,” Zarate said.

Volunteers will get bags with fabric and elastic strings to create up to 30 masks. Zarate has made bright colored and decorative face coverings with designs like snowman and snowflake masks

There’s love in every stitch.

“If this puts a smile on their face I did my job,” Zarate said.

Zarate is looking for volunteers to help make the masks. If you are interested, call (336) 202-9619.