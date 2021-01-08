Grenades bought from Shallotte antique shop linked to explosion that killed Virginia teenager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — Grenades bought from an antique shop near Ocean Isle Beach are linked to an explosion that killed a Virginia teenager, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

ATF is searching for any grenades that may have been purchased from Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte. The teen was killed on Dec. 23 by an exploding grenade that investigators believe was purchased from the shop.

The grenades were purchased in June. At the time of purchase, neither the buyers or sellers believed the grenades were still functioning or hazardous, according to ATF. The grenades were believed to be “inter” MK2 grenades used during WWII.

Further information provided to investigators shows additional grenades were likely purchased from the shop in June, according to ATF.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-716-1800, 202-648-8010, 1-800-ATF-TIPS, or email ATFTips@atf.gov.