ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Asheville woman is turning heads and getting national attention for her choice of vanity license plates.

Karly Sindy logged on to the North Carolina DMV website in October 2021 to pick out the letters she wanted on her “Friends of the Smokies” plate when she got a funny idea.

“I tried ‘fart’ and saw it was available and I just had to have it,” said Sindy during an interview with Queen City News.

To Sindy’s surprise, the plate got approved and showed up in the mail. She screwed it to the back of her truck and didn’t give it a second thought.

Someone caught wind of Sindy’s plate and complained to the DMV and so the agency sent her a letter.

“They said someone had complained, but that I had the chance to explain what it meant to me and to write back to them,” Sindy explained.

In a fight to keep her FART plate, Sindy turned to the Internet to come up with something to plead her case to the DMV.

“We came up with that it’s an acronym for Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails and so this is a group that gets together and hikes and hangs out and has fun,” she said.

The movement has taken off. There are now 500 official FART members signed up for the group’s newsletter. There are even social media pages, a website, and stickers supporting Sindy and her plate.

Sindy has written and mailed her official letter explaining FART’s significance as of March 3rd.

Sindy and the FART plate also recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.