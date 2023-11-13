RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Tonika Harry of Enfield tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Holiday Gold game.

Harry bought her lucky ticket from Robbie’s Express Mart on N.C. 561 in Enfield. She arrived last Wednesday at lottery headquarters to claim her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

The Holiday Gold game debuted this month with four $150,000 top prizes. Three $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The state provided $89 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Halifax County and Weldon City Schools build new schools. For details on other ways Halifax County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.