Have you ever wondered why the lights at Vidant change color? Turns out it has a special meaning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While most nights the light tower at Vidant Medical is blue, nurses at Vidant’s Children Hospital tell 9OYS the light tower changes color from time to time for a couple of different reasons. Each one has a special meaning.

When a patient at Vidant’s James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital reaches a milestone, they get to choose the color of the light tower that night.















The lights can change for moments like ending chemo and other long-term treatments to getting to go home after an extended stay at the hospital to celebrating special birthdays like a sweet 16.

“It kind of helps include the community in knowing that we have a patient here who is celebrating a big milestone in their treatment or in their lives while they are here at the hospital,” says Vidant Child Life Specialist Amanda Jones. “It’s a good thing, it’s something to celebrate.”

So now, anytime you drive by Vidant and see that tower change color, you know that someone is celebrating something special and you can celebrate with them from afar.