GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Your odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot Wednesday night are 292,201,338 to 1.

The jackpot was estimated at $1 billion for Wednesday’s drawing with a cash value of over $516.8 million. This is projected to be the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

At the price of $2 per ticket, that means you could buy every possible combination for $584,402,676.

These odds can be difficult for anyone to wrap their head around. Bookies.com put the odds of winning the Powerball in perspective by comparing them to real-life events. Here’s what they found:

The probability of hitting the jackpot is small but never impossible.