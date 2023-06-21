RALEIGH, N.C. — Hyeon Jung of High Point took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery on East Green Drive in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung arrived on Friday to collect his prize, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.