HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is something called, “The Sliding Doors Theory,” which says something as simple as whether you get through a door before it closes can change your life with all the ramifications of where you might have gone and who you might have met. The renowned North Carolina artist, Bob Timberlake’s life is a good example. He got started in art late in life.

“I was 33 years old before I started painting and when I started, I was in five different businesses, raising three little kids, knew everybody in the county and when I found out what art was, its honesty, truly just – I grew up in a business world,” Bob says.

But in 1971, a year into his venture as an artist, he had an appointment with a gallery in New York City to see if they wanted to buy or show some of his work and he took a chance and went by the Gallery owned by Dr. Armand Hammer, a famous and successful businessman whose family had a gallery in NYC.

“Dr. Hammer’s brother, Victor Hammer, came down while I was there, early in the morning, 10:00,” says Bob, who once told this story that Victor Hammer had only returned to the gallery to get the coat he had left behind, “And he said, ‘What have we got, here?’ and he looked at the stuff and took it, right there, right there in like 15, 20 minutes.”

When Bob’s asked how any artist is successful that quickly, he replied, “I don’t know – it was actually too quick for me. I didn’t quite understand what was going on.” He soon became good friends with Armand Hammer – a man he calls, Dr. Hammer – and in April of 1975, The Hammer Gallery did an exhibition of Bob’s work that was successful beyond Bob’s wildest dreams.

“I asked Dr. Hammer one time after they had the first sold-out exhibition they ever had since 1920, sold out two days before it ever opened, I said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘I’m not seeing a lot of stories in the New York Times, things like that, the critics are not really writing anything.’ He said, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ He said, ‘Bob, the people love your work.’ He said, ‘They love your work and they always will,’ and that’s how I started.”

Well, that’s how Bob Timberlake become a household name in American art got started. How he came to know the future King of England is an entirely different story.

“Dr. Hammer knew a lot of people. He had Occidental Petroleum in London and their interests were the same, architecture and everything else,” says Bob.

“They,” was the Prince of Wales, the man who is now King Charles III. Hammer said Prince Charles wanted to meet Bob since they were both watercolorists. So, Bob flew to London and, on no sleep, without even having a moment to shave, he found himself in Prince Charles’ waiting room at Buckingham Palace.

“He was in a meeting and we waited in his secretary’s office,” says Bob. “And, one thing that bothered me was there was a 4×8 sheet of plywood behind me with a little hook on it for every day in the year and it had, every day, where he was to be and if he was to fly by helicopter, had a little helicopter hanging on the hook. In other words, his life was regimented.”

But Bob says their meeting went wonderfully, with the Prince asking about Bob’s technique in certain parts of painting with watercolors.

“And then he said, ‘Well, you’ve to tour Buckingham Palace,’ so we got a personal tour of Buckingham Palace, we saw where they ate breakfast, where they stayed,” remembers Bob.

As Timberlake and Hammer left Buckingham Palace in the taxi, the driver abruptly stopped and wanted to let them know how lucky they were.

“He said, ‘There are millions of Englishman – millions and millions of us – who never even dreamed of doing something like you did, today.”

You can say that about several aspects of Bob Timberlake’s seemingly charmed life. See more about this story – and what happened in the years since, in this edition of The Buckley Report.