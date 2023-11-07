RALEIGH, N.C. — As soon as Brian Hicks of Stovall felt his left hand start to itch on Monday, he went straight to the store, bought a scratch-off, and won a $100,000 prize.

“My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, ‘Let me try something here,’” Hicks recalled. “It was like telling me to stop.”

Hicks followed his intuition and stopped at the Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson to buy the $20 Big Cash Payout ticket. He took it to his truck, started scratching, and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I went into a trance or something,” he laughed.

Hicks said he called his dad right away to tell him what happened.

“I told him, ‘Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000,’” he said.

Hicks arrived at lottery headquarters on Nov. 2 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

He said his big win would allow him to start looking for a house.

The Big Cash Payout game debuted in July with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $3.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Granville County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.