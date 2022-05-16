GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Each year on May 16th we celebrate National Barbeque Day! A delicious food variety all over America, and especially a staple right here in North Carolina.

Barbequing can be traced back as far as 29,000 B.C., with humans grilling mammoth meat in a four-foot-long cooking pit. By 1921, Thomas Edison had designed the first commercial charcoal briquet factory.

Although the concept of barbequing did not originate in America, it’s become an essential part of American culture today. Barbequing in the U.S. goes back to colonial times when BBQ celebrations broke out all over the country after the victory of the Revolutionary War. Did you know, that George Washington’s diary is said to have mentioned a three-day-long barbeque event?!

Wondering how to celebrate? Host a BBQ for family and friends in your own backyard! You can even throw a barbecue eating competition, whether at home or at a restaurant, it can get messy but it will definitely be fun! Or try a new recipe, experiment with a new BBQ sauce for your steaks and burgers, who knows you might even find your new favorite style!

Fun Facts: