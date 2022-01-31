It’s National Hot Chocolate Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January 31st is National Hot Chocolate Day! There aren’t many beverages that are part of America’s collective childhood quite like hot chocolate.

It reminds us of rainy days, skiing, sledding, sitting by the fire and warm cozy nights. The thick, chocolatey, and toasty drink is delicious at any age! Plus, it’s good for you!

Did you know that chocolate contains many vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and biochemical compounds that give our body a natural health boost? It even increases the microcirculation in your skin. And, it boosts your mood too!

When we drink hot chocolate, the chemical compounds send a signal to our brain, releasing endorphins and serotonin, which elicit feelings of calmness, reduce pain and stress and keep us happy. Hot chocolate is seriously happiness in a cup!

Fun Facts:

In 500 BC, the Ancient Mayans drank chocolate made from crushed cocoa seeds mixed in water and chili peppers.

Milk chocolate was creates in 1876 by Swiss Chocolatier Daniel Peter by combining powdered milk with chocolate.

In 1961, the popular brand Swiss Miss started selling its first powdered hot chocolate that could be mixed with water instead of milk.

Enjoy the day with your favorite hot chocolate recipe! Add whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, caramel, sprinkles, or just enjoy it plain and simple! Snuggle up tonight with this warm, yummy treat.