Jacksonville, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s National Vinyl Record Day! Time to celebrate the occasion by putting on your favorite record and listening to some jams.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the sound is recorded on a record by inscribing it on a modulated spiral groove.

Vinyl blew up in the ’90s. According to Pitchfork.com, since 2006, vinyl record sales have gone up. And in 2012, they went up even more.

The national day was founded by Gary Freiberg.

So, whether you’re tuning into the oldies or the new stuff, enjoy the holiday by putting on your favorite record!