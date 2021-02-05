Judge approves Capitol riot suspect’s trip to Mexico

Jenny Cudd is seen on Facebook Live inside the Capitol building, according to authorities. (U.S. Department of Justice)

(NEXSTAR) – A Texas woman accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 will be allowed to travel to Mexico later this month, a Washington judge ruled Friday.

Jenny Cudd, a former Texas mayoral candidate, was arrested after video from the U.S. Capitol riot purportedly showed her incriminating herself.

Cudd owns a flower shop in Midland, Texas, and, attorney Farheena Siddiqui stated that the purpose of the four-day trip to popular spring break destination Riviera Maya “is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses,” the Washington Post reported.

District Judge Trevor N. McFadden approved the motion requesting “permission for pre-paid, work-related travel to Mexico” and noted that Cudd “has no criminal history and there is no evidence before the Court suggesting the Defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to others.”

Cudd was arrested after allegedly posting a video on social media bragging that she was part of a group that broke down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door.

“We got up to the top of the Capitol and there was a door open and we went inside,” Cudd said in a Facebook video, according to federal investigators. “We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera.”

Court documents say Cudd declared during a local news interview two days after the Capitol riot, “We the patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol … yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

Cudd later deleted the video and told The Associated Press she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office and didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property. She was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

A lawyer for Cudd told CNN that they plan to enter a not guilty plea and that she hasn’t broken any of the conditions of her release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.