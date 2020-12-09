Winston-Salem 7-year-old helps raise money for food bank

WINSTON-SALEM (FOX8.COM) — This is certainly the season of giving, and sometimes the best gifts come from unexpected places.

A Winston-Salem food bank is filling more tummies thanks to what Presley Brown designs to go on peoples’ wrists.

The seven-year-old girl’s mother taught her how to make bracelets, however, that’s not the only area where she’s taking after her mom.

“We love to help others. We do a lot of outreach things at our church, and we love to help those that are less fortunate,” said Casey Brown, Presley’s mother.

“Jesus teaches us to help others and be kind to others,” Presley said.

She wanted to give back to families in need, so she sold bracelets to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Presley sold approximately 106 to 108 bracelets.

Between bracelet sales and donations, she donated $680 to Second Harvest.

“I don’t know if even Presley knew this, but for every dollar that we receive at Second Harvest Food Bank, we can provide up to seven meals,” Second Harvest Special Events and Engagement Manager Reedy Mensh said.

That means Presley’s donation is the equivalent of up to 4,760 meals.

She is glad that her bracelet sales will help people eat.

“Really, really, happy,” she said.

Casey says she had tears in her eyes the day they presented the check.

“Presley is such a giving child, and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” she said.