FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nine-year-old is making sure Northwest Arkansas’ hungriest have access to the most important meal of the day.

Jessica Bowser holds two titles. She’s the 2022 Little Miss University of Arkansas and she’s also the first-ever Ideal Miss Arkansas Princess.

She’s created a platform aimed at helping fight food insecurity in her community called Jess Serves.

With her mom’s help, Jessica is working with local food pantries to host a cereal drive this week. Bowser says she’s thankful to be in a position to do some good.

“No other kid does this, and I am so blessed that I have the chance to do this,” Bowser said.

So far this week, Jess Serves has hosted drop-offs at the Springdale Treehouse Pantry and Fayetteville Outback Pantry.

In just two days, more than 3,500 boxes of cereal have been donated.

If you’d like to donate, there will be another drop-off at Life Source International in Fayetteville from 4-5 p.m. on May 4.