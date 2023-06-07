NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — A low-flying yellow plane was spotted around the Outer Banks for hours Monday — and it will be flying low for the next couple of days in the area, police said.

The plane is a crop duster making steep turns while spraying for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, according to the Nags Head Police Department.

Another plane is higher above observing the spraying, police said. The plane started the treatment Monday around 6:15 a.m. and was finished for the day by 8:30 a.m.

Spraying will continue through Wednesday.

N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services photo

The spray is against infestations of the spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth, in Nags Head. There are six other areas across North Carolina that will also be treated, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The material being applied is not harmful to plants, people, pets, honeybees, or any other animal, according to Nags Head officials.

The spray is a certified organic product that contains the pheromone female spongy moths use to attract males, embedded in a wax-like substance containing EPA food-grade materials to make it stick as tiny droplets, mainly on leaves.

N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services photo

Other areas set to receive the treatment include Corrolla, the Roanoke Island area, and the Oregon Inlet area at the Outer Banks.

Belews Lake area in Rockingham County and the Grandfather Mountain area in Caldwell and Avery counties.