RALEIGH – A lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in North Carolina won $1 million in Friday’s drawing.

The $2 ticket came from Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

North Carolina became one of three states with a $1 million winning ticket in Friday’s drawing. Mega Millions players in New York and South Carolina won the other two $1 million prizes.

No one won the jackpot in Friday’s drawing so it will roll up to $289 million as an annuity with a $132 million cash option in the next drawing on Tuesday. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.