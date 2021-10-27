Wednesday is Lung Health Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lung Health Day is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday in October. National Healthy Lung Month is also celebrated during this month.

Each year, millions of people die from some form of lung disease, from asthma to pneumonia. Many of which could be easily prevented if we take care of our lungs.

Created by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) in 2003, the day aims to raise awareness about the growing number of chronic lung diseases like chronic bronchitis, affecting more than 10 million people each year in America alone.

Between 5 to 25 million people are diagnosed with emphysema and asthma at some point in their lives. About 13% of cancer cases are lung cancer, the leading cancer killer.

The World Health Organization cites causes like cigarettes, vaping, air pollution and a generally unhealthy lifestyle for the diseases. They say regular checkups, coupled with a healthy lifestyle involving exercise and an antioxidant-rich diet, can help keep your lungs healthy.

Doing things like deep breathing, cardio exercise, standing with good posture, staying hydrated, and laughing can all strengthen the lungs and increase lung capacity.

Opting for fragrant-free candles and cleaning agents instead of fragrant-rich can help lower your exposure to dangerous chemical vapors. Using natural fragrances and having an air-cleaning plant in your home can help improve air quality.

Fun facts about lungs: