Making history: Clayton Police Department announces first all-female K-9 unit

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in the Clayton Police Department’s history, the department has an all-female K-9 unit.

Officer Victoria Lee and K-9 Raven have formed a unique team.

Raven, a full-blooded German Shepherd from Holland, has gained the loving nickname of “Mamma Ray” by the department.

The 4-year-old K-9 understands commands in both Dutch and English.

The police department said Lee and Raven have trained together for a year and they have been “best friends from the start.”

Lee and Raven went through the NC K-9 program that lasts eight weeks. Raven was trained in apprehension, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Raven has already gotten to work — she was asked by narcotics detectives to do a parcel sniff.

K9 Raven

“A package was believed to be carrying illegal narcotics, and Raven was able to alert and confirm the parcel in question,” said Lee. “After all proper channels were gone through, Raven’s alert signaled them to open the package. We found a pound of marijuana inside.”

An average day of work for the team is a 12-hour shift, but Lee stops at least six times throughout the day to let Raven out so she can stretch her legs and play.

Typically the team gets called to alarm calls and car calls.

Because Raven is considered an independent officer, Lee can respond to calls with just her and her K-9 as backup, police said.

Raven knows when she is on duty and when she gets to relax, police said.