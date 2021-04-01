Man accused of trying to break into South Carolina prison with backpacks of contraband

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said a man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to break into the Tyger River Correctional Institution.

Officials said Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, was found between an inner and outer fence at the prison, located at 200 Prison Road in Enoree. Officials said he was bleeding from cuts from the fence’s razor wire and pieces of his clothes were stuck in the fence.

After Perez was taken into custody, he admitted to cutting a hole in the exterior fence to drop off contraband for inmates in exchange for money, officials said.

Perez was found to be in possession of four backpacks, which contained marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, cellphones, and other items, according to the arrest warrants.

Perez was charged with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.

He was transported to a local hospital for his cuts. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.