Man allegedly defecates in grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for pizza rolls

MOORE, OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man allegedly defecated in a grocery store freezer Sunday night, and a woman who was shopping accidentally put her hand in it while reaching for groceries that were covering it.

“I pick up a bag of pizza rolls and there’s literally s—,” Shirley Wright-Johnson said in a video of the incident. “Human s—. Excuse my language.”

A Sunday trip to a Crest Foods store for Wright-Johnson and her kids turned out to be more than what the mom bargained for.

“I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated,” she said in an interview with KFOR.

Wright-Johnson said she is still trying to comprehend what happened while picking up a bag of pizza rolls in the freezer section.

“I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, so I turned it over and there it was,” she said.

Moore police said it was human feces. Wright-Johnson said there was another bag of pizza rolls that had been placed on top of it, covering it up.

“I was so disgusted I was almost in tears,” she said.

Lt. Kyle Johnson with the Moore Police Department said they want to talk to the man seen in the picture below.

Police in Oklahoma are looking to speak with a man they believe defecated in a grocery store freezer. (Moore Police Department.)

“That individual was then observed, went to the cooler section where he proceeded to defecate inside one of the coolers before leaving the business,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the man was also allegedly taking pictures of female customers inside the store.

“It’s a little bit disturbing. It’s kind of out there. We don’t see this much,” Johnson said.

Wright-Johnson said she immediately alerted employees, cleaned her hands and headed home with her two kids, whom she brought to the store.

“I bleached my hand, I disinfected my hand,” she said. “All the way home they still were like, ‘Mom, I can smell it, I can smell it.’ I’m like, ‘I smell it too, baby.'”

Even two days later, Wright-Johnson still struggles to voice her frustration with what took place.

“You can’t even put it into words,” she said.

KFOR reached out to Crest numerous times, but never received a comment. Wright-Johnson said she was offered steaks by someone in the corporate offices to make up for her experience. Moore police are investigating the situation.