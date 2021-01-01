Mebane woman carries on her parents’ legacy with beautiful home full of Christmas trees

MEBANE, N.C. — Christmas is behind us, but we have more decorated homes to share before 2020 ends.

Nearly 30 years ago, Donna Corbett’s parents Mary and Benjamin Corbett started a new theme with their home’s decorations adding Christmas trees with different looks.

“My mom started out with one tree and then two trees, and it just continued. Every year we decided, or she decided, to add another tree and my father went along with that as well,” Corbett said.

As the years went on, so did more trees. Each had a new look; one inside is green and gold which are the local school colors in Eastern Alamance. And soon trees filled the house inside and out.

“This part of the house is the deck, and there’s five Christmas trees up here,” she said. “We call it ‘Winter Wonderland’ because it’s all white Christmas trees. You can really see them from the street, and it just makes a beautiful display.”

As the home gained notice from the local community, the Corbetts started hosting open houses to let people tour the home, as many as 75 people some days, to see every tree and spread Christmas cheer to the neighborhood.

Corbett said this year has been bittersweet to decorate. Four years ago, she lost her father, and this year on Father’s Day, her mother passed away. But she is looking to continuing to the family’s tradition.

“I’m very honored to continue my mother’s legacy. My mother passed away in June of this year and she loved Christmas, so this is a way for me to celebrate her life. I want to celebrate her, and I want people not to forget her, so this is my way of them not forgetting her,” Corbett said.

She says she plans to keep the lights up for at least another week past New Year’s Day.

For a tour of the home inside and out, watch the full installment of this edition of Night Lights in the player above.

If you like to drive by the Corbetts’ home and see it from the outside, you can find it at 210 West Street in Mebane.

