RALEIGH, N.C. — Jennifer Grullon of Charlotte tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

Grullon bought her Platinum ticket from New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

When Grullon arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Platinum debuted last August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out this blog to learn more.