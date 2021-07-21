Meet ‘Little Boy Blue(berry),’ Davidson County’s 7-year-old expert in blueberry picking

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s blueberry season, and who better to go picking with than Cole Correll, also known as “Little Boy Blue(berry).”

“The wrinkled ones taste even better,” 7-year-old Correll said. “The best is freshly picked and they are from the top [of the bushes].”

He first got the “Little Boy Blue(berry)” title by the local newspaper when he was 4 years old because each summer you’ll find him here among the bushes of Sandy Creek Farm.

His blue lips and full bucket are proof he knows what he’s talking about. The best lesson? Blueberries are better when they are shared.

“That’s why they’re called nature’s gift,” he said.

Sandy Creek Farms has 150 blueberry bushes with between six and eight different varieties. They are located on Highway 150.