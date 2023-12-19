RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday night’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize on a ticket bought at a Jackson County grocery store.

The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The $1 million prize was one of the two top prizes won in Monday’s drawing. The second $1 million win occurred in New York.

In another big North Carolina win Monday, a $2 ticket bought in Charlotte won $50,000. The ticket, purchased at the Stop & Go on South Tryon Street, matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of that win are 1 in 913,129.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot, or $286.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more.