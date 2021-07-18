Most popular boy names in the 70s in North Carolina: Is yours in this list?

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.

Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.

#50. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,813

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#647 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,077

#49. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,847

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 324 (#319 (tie) most common name, -82.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831

#48. Phillip

Phillip is a name of Greek origin meaning “fond of horses”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,887

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#336 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,785

#47. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,902

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,784 (#14 most common name, +98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,386

#46. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,921

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#150 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,754

#45. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,923

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#364 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 35,590

#44. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,958

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#508 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,358

#43. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,977

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 674 (#180 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515

#42. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,021

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#184 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309

#41. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,044

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 833 (#144 (tie) most common name, -59.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 71,405

#40. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,108

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173 (#476 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #94

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,888

#39. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,184

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#559 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,409

#38. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,189

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#623 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 68,301

#37. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,213

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887 (#35 most common name, +30.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096

#36. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,292

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#244 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,139

#35. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,304

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 490 (#243 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498

#34. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,416

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#464 most common name, -92.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707

#33. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,440

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 181 (#459 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,306

#32. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,465

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#416 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778

#31. Chad

Chad is a name of English origin meaning “from the warrior’s town”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,630

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#775 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,598

#30. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,695

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#424 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475

#29. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,763

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#405 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,112

#28. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,856

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,635 (#17 most common name, +27.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406

#27. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,080

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 498 (#235 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880

#26. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,157

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 314 (#323 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646

#25. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,276

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 651 (#191 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357

#24. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,847

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 734 (#164 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551

#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,987

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,515 (#22 most common name, -11.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582

#22. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,993

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 494 (#238 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442

#21. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,354

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 833 (#144 (tie) most common name, -80.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608

#20. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,377

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 784 (#152 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214

#19. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,393

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125 (#30 most common name, -28.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010

#18. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,704

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381 (#53 most common name, -49.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901

#17. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,763

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#155 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920

#16. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,843

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,687 (#37 most common name, -44.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951

#15. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,870

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569 (#45 most common name, -47.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996

#14. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,028

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#276 most common name, -91.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965

#13. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,338

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208 (#28 most common name, -39.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939

#12. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,077 (#110 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367

#11. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,800

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#81 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422

#10. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,333

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,518 (#46 most common name, -60.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117

#9. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,648

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#166 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870

#8. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,750

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,451 (#85 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954

#7. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,965

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,609 (#20 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879

#6. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,386

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#59 most common name, -79.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452

#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,283

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432 (#24 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,474

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,978 (#1 most common name, -39.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,067

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,628 (#19 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,353

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,147 (#5 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

North Carolina

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,291

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,112 (#10 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737