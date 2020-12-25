‘My favorite thing is the Santa Claus in the window’: Elon family decorates home with classic light display

ELON, N.C. — If you’re looking for a house with a classic design to drive by and check out on Christmas Eve and you’re in Elon, you’re in luck with this edition of Holiday Night Lights!

Michael and Michelle Lassiter’s home at 110 South Holt Avenue in Elon has been getting decorated for the past six years in a very classic style.

“It changes up from year to year just a little bit. We always try to trim the house out. I kind of like the old-style gingerbread appearance. And that’s what a lot of people say when they walk by or ride by. You’ll hear kids yell out the window, ‘Oh look! It’s a gingerbread house!'” said Michael Lassiter, the homeowner.

Their house right near the campus of Elon University has been bringing them closer to the community and students ever since the moved in.

And this year, a new decoration greets visitors from the window.

“I’d have to say my favorite thing is the Santa Claus in the window. It looks like he’s waving at you, and he’s saying ‘Don’t tell anyone you see me!’ It’s one of our newer ones, and I think the kids really like this one the best.” Michelle said.

Their design can be seen all around the block on South Holt Avenue. The Lassiters love seeing the community slow down to check out their display.

“I like seeing the people come by and just ‘Merry Christmas,’ showing happiness, being together with their families, and the smiles on everyone’s faces. It puts everyone in a great mood.” Michelle said.

