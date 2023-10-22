RALEIGH, N.C. — One lucky ticket purchased in North Carolina for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The lucky winner purchased the $2 ticket from the Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte.

The ticket was the only $1 million winner and the largest nationally in Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

All the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $85 million as an annuity, or $36.9 million cash.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education.