RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Michael McGee of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a second-chance drawing Wednesday and won a $1 million prize.

McGee won the $1 million grand prize in the third 200X The Cash second-chance drawing. The drawing received more than 1.3 million entries.

When McGee arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,500.

Players get a second chance with their 200X The Cash tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts. Winners of second-chance drawings get notified of their wins by email or phone call from the lottery.

The 200X The Cash game features four second-chance drawings. Each drawing offers one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes. New entries go into the fourth second-chance drawing. No date for the final drawing has been scheduled.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $10 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped Nash County build the new Red Oak Elementary School. For details on other ways Nash County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.