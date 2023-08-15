RALEIGH, N.C. — A lucky Powerball ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Monday’s drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket came from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $236 million jackpot, or $116 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in North Carolina last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.