Near crash leads to truck spilling hog parts on Cumberland County road

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer involved in an incident in Cumberland County spilled hog intestines all over a road late last week.

The crash happened Thursday before 2 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Maxwell Road, which is east of Fayetteville, according to a witness.

A truck with a large trailer filled with the chitlins was forced to abruptly stop for a vehicle. When the truck stopped, the hog — and possibly other animal parts — spilled from the trailer and all over the road.

No one was injured in the incident. However, it took some time to clear the highway of the debris.

It’s unclear where the truck was headed with the load of animal parts. Witness Jon Davis said the scene had a very unpleasant smell.