LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) A Las Cruces Resident has been anonymously paying for law enforcement officers’ uniforms to be dry cleaned for the past five years. She says it all started when she went to take her dry-cleaning in five years ago.

“I was right here and actually there was a police officer in front of me,” said Donna Stryker who has been paying for the dry cleaning. “I thought what if I paid for his uniform and I think I talked to whoever was here that day and you know they had already paid for it and then so the next time I caught it and I was able to pay for the uniform and I was like well what if I just leave money.”

Stryker said she wasn’t sure she wanted to come forward as she’s been anonymous for so many years.

“Las Cruces is not really recognized for the goodness and generosity of every single person I run into anyway and people pay it forward all the time and I thought that if I came forward maybe it would inspire someone else to do something,” said Stryker.

One of those impacted was the wife of a Las Cruces Sheriff Sargent, Vanessa Sanchez, who took her husband’s dry-cleaning in last week and when she went to pick it up they told her it had already been paid for.

“It completely warmed my heart and I started crying and to me, it was just an amazing feeling because my husband gets that gratitude on a daily sometimes but as a spouse to feel that it was amazing,” said Sanchez.

The owner of Comet Cleaners explained that Stryker drops off money every month and it’s spread out throughout all the comet dry-cleaning locations in Las Cruces to help different Law Enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers represent our city and the departments they work under, so they have to look their best and in a professional way so were glad to be a part of that to help them,” said Dan Schneider the Owner of Comet Cleaners.

Schneider added that Comet also offers discounts for military service members.