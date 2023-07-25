RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An extraordinary effort by a brother and sister in Raleigh is giving kids half a world away a reason to hope.

We recently told you about the nonprofit, DonateSport, and the teens who founded it.

A soccer coach in Uganda saw our story on CBS17.com and wanted to share just how much this organization means to his teams.

For children at Divine Soccer Academy in Masaka, Uganda, soccer is much more than a sport.

“Football is the only hope they really have,” explained Andrew Kityamuwesi, a coach at the academy.

He says some of his players are orphans and some live on the streets. Their childhoods have been shaped by war and the HIV and AIDS crisis.

“When they are from the street, they are ignored. They are not loved; they are not cared for,” he said.

According to Kityamuwesi, nonprofit Divine Soccer Academy, focuses on teaching children soccer skills, but also helps them get enough food to eat and helps give them the chance to go to school.

The experience of playing soccer helps them gain confidence.

“When they play football, they score goals; they get celebrated,” Kityamuwesi explained. “They see that they are loved.”

They feel the love of other young people all the way in Raleigh, North Carolina, who are working to make sure the boys’ and girls’ teams at Divine Soccer Academy have everything they need.

DonateSport, founded by Raleigh brother and sister Andrew and Jocelyn Jung, has collected and given out $2 million worth of sports gear to children across the country and the world.

A post online caught the attention of the coaches at Divine Soccer Academy. They reached out, and it wasn’t long before uniforms, cleats, socks, and soccer balls arrived in Uganda from DonateSport, much to the delight of the young players.

“They feel very amazed. They feel very happy,” said Kityamuwesi, “They feel that hope is alive in them.”

The Divine Soccer Academy teams are working hard and winning some important games, but no matter the score on the soccer field, they’ll always have a cheering section right here in Raleigh.