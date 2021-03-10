On his own time and in 9-hour round trip, Moore County sergeant drove elderly man to reunite with wife

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who responded to help a disabled motorist ended up driving him back to western North Carolina to reunite with his wife in what was a nine-hour round-trip drive.

Deputies responded to the area of N.C. 24 and N.C. 27 near Midway Grill in Carthage just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. They found an 85-year-old man “who appeared disoriented,” a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies learned that the man was from Madison County, which is just north of Asheville. After further evaluation, they decided to have him taken to Moore Regional Hospital.

Sgt. Danny Perry got involved in the case when he checked in for duty that morning. He immediately began working to contact the man’s family members. Perry learned that the man’s wife was at Mission Hospital in Asheville at the time. While speaking with her, she told Perry that the vehicle her husband was driving was their only transportation, the sheriff’s office said.

Perry decided he needed to do more to help the two.

On Friday, Perry took it upon himself to drive the man and his vehicle from Moore County to Madison County to reunite him with his wife. Perry made the trip while off duty and used his personal vehicle. It took him about nine hours to drive there and back, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields commended Perry for going above and beyond “and for portraying what it means to be a true public servant.”