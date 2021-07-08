‘Pay what you can’ coffee shop run by Triad church helps fund mission to feed those in need

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hope City Church is helping you feed your need for caffeine while fighting the growing problem of food insecurity.

The Davidson County church recently opened Hope Coffee Co. The coffee shop is inside of the church on Motsinger Road in Wallburg, where it’s managed by former educator Charles Myers.

“I felt I was called into ministry, but I didn’t feel led to be a preacher,” Myers said. “I feel like I found my niche as a barista at a coffee shop.”

While the space may look like an ordinary coffee shop with people sitting at tables typing away on their laptops and a menu with items like lattes and iced drinks, there are no prices on the board. But there is a phrase: “pay what you can.” Jamie Via is the executive director of Hope Food Co. She explained what “pay what you can” means.

“Any money given, it’s going toward a good cause of feeding those in need in the community,” Via said.

The “pay what you can” concept funds the church’s mission of feeding the hungry through its Hope City food truck.

“We love partnering with a lot of nonprofits,” Via said. “Being able to help those people is a heart we have and thankful to do it with the help of the community.”

Hope Coffee Co. has only been in business a few weeks, but contributions have been huge in fighting food insecurity in the Piedmont.

“Our heart and soul is all about giving back,” Myers said. “We are not trying to make money. We are all about giving back to the community and we are on a mission for them.”

The goal this year is to provide 20,000 meals. So far, Hope City Church has provided over 10,400 meals.

For more information about the food mission, click here.

Hope Coffee Co. is inside of Hope City Church at 758 Motsinger Road in Wallburg. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.