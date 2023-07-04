CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Decked out in stars and stripes, these babies want to wish everyone a happy Independence Day.

The Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill shared photos on Tuesday of some of their babies celebrating their first 4th of July.

The hospital said nurses helped dress up a few of their youngest patients in red, white and blue.

Some wore bowties, some wore bows and one of them wore special star-shaped glasses.

These outfits get the Uncle Sam stamp of approval!

Happy 4th of July!