PHOTOS: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America

SANTIAGO, Chile (NewsNation Now) — Across South America, people looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse Monday.
The eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.
Monday’s event is the only total solar eclipse of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
According to NASA, the path in which the moon completely covers the sun and its tenuous atmosphere will stretch from Saavedra, Chile, to Saline de Eje, Argentina, on Monday.
Those outside the path were still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.
“The path of totality has an average width of 56 miles and anyone at the centerline of the totality path will have about 2 minutes, 10 seconds of totality not accounting for weather,” NASA said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.