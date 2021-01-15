Police: Robeson County man drops driver’s license after robbing woman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a Robeson County man Saturday who dropped his driver’s license on the ground after robbing a woman in Myrtle Beach in August, according to police.

Police responded to the Vancouver Motel on South Ocean Boulevard Aug. 31 after a woman was punched in the face and robbed, according to warrants obtained by News13. Brad Dustin Jones, 34, of Shannon, North Carolina, dropped his driver’s license on the ground while running away from the scene.

The victim had $900 taken from her and had a bruise under her left eye, police said. The victim and Jones knew each other.

Jones was also involved in a drug investigation in May in which Jones allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant, according to warrants. The informant brought the drugs back to police and they tested positive for heroin.

Jones has a prior conviction for narcotics within the past 10 years, according to police.

Jones was charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine — second offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and drug charges.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday evening.