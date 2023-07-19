RALEIGH, N.C. — For only the seventh time in U.S. history, North Carolinians can play for a jackpot worth $1 billion dollars.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing features a jackpot worth $1 billion as an annuity or $516.8 million in cash. The drawing ranks as the third largest in the history of the Powerball game and the seventh-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history.

Since the current Powerball run started on April 22, ticket sales from Powerball alone have raised an estimated $20 million for education in the state.

“As exciting as the billion-dollar jackpot is, we are just as excited about the money the current Powerball roll has raised for education here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Huge jackpots like this truly are a win for the entire state.”

Monday’s Powerball drawing produced more big wins in North Carolina as one $3 Power Play ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. The prize then quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X Multiplier hit. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Five other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing to win $50,000. The wins occurred:

• In Winston-Salem with a ticket purchased through Online Play

• In Fayetteville with a ticket bought at the Circle K on Cliffdale Road

• In Leland with a ticket bought at Magnolia Greens Country Store on Grandiflora Drive

• In Raleigh with a ticket bought at the Bull Market on Norwood Road

• In Hampstead with a ticket bought at the Speedway on U.S. 17

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.