RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend Mega Millions and Powerball players can go for jackpots that exceed more than $540 million combined.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $240 million annuity that is worth $124.4 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $308 million annuity that is worth $160.1 million in cash.

“What a weekend this could be for Mega Millions and Powerball players in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen some big wins here recently and we have our fingers crossed that we will see even bigger prizes won this weekend.”

While players in North Carolina continue to try for the jackpot, other great prizes are being won in the state. In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, one lucky ticket purchased in Charlotte using Online Play matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize jumped to $250,000 when the 5X multiplier hit.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.