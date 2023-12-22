RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot could provide a massive boost for some last-minute holiday shopping as North Carolinians can play for a $620 million prize.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $620 million annuity that is worth $312 million in cash.

Monday’s Powerball drawing saw a $1 million prize won in North Carolina on a ticket bought at a Jackson County grocery store. It was one of only two $1 million prizes won in the country on Monday. The North Carolina ticket remains unclaimed.

In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a $3 Power Play ticket bought in Durham using Online Play matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“It has been a record-setting year for Powerball with four jackpots over half a billion dollars and we would love to finish the year off with a record-setting win here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to everyone going for the big prize on Saturday and happy holidays.”

If no one wins the jackpot on Saturday, the next Powerball drawing occurs on Christmas Day. The last Christmas Day Powerball jackpot win occurred 10 years ago on Dec. 25, 2013 when a ticket sold in Missouri won $71.5 million. Three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more and Play Smart, Gift Smart this holiday season.